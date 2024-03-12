WazirX Price Reaches $0.36 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. WazirX has a market capitalization of $136.30 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WazirX has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

