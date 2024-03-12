WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $40.54 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 32.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 32.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $40.54 million and $1.24 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00019490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00136932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00008291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

