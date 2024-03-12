Wildon Farwell Sells 1,585 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) insider Wildon Farwell sold 1,585 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $40,734.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,895,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wildon Farwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Wildon Farwell sold 5,493 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $137,709.51.

On Friday, January 26th, Wildon Farwell sold 100 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500.00.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ DYN traded up $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,697. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $30.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 145,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DYN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dyne Therapeutics

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.