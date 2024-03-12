WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.55

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 423596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on WT shares. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WisdomTree

WisdomTree Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.47.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Insider Activity at WisdomTree

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg acquired 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.