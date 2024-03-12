Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.51

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 49728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.75.

Yara International ASA Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 157.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation fertilizers.

