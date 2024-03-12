Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $108,710.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,717. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

