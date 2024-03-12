Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $108,710.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $108,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 10th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78.
Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,717. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on ZM
About Zoom Video Communications
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zoom Video Communications
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- What is a SEC Filing?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.