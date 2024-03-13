10,177 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,177 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,567,785 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $910,361,000 after purchasing an additional 956,452 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $176,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $925,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,024,944 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 19,888,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,260. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

