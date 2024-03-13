119,158 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Purchased by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weik Capital Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GM traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,974,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,566,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

