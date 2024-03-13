36,931 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,485,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,273,538. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.76. The company has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

