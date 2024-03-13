4,728 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,728 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Intel by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 4.4 %

Intel stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,077,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,093,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

