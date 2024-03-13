abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Declares Dividend of $0.07

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of FCO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.40. 112,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,444. abrdn Global Income Fund has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $6.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in abrdn Global Income Fund by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Income Fund during the first quarter worth $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in abrdn Global Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

