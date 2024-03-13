Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 24,244 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Japan Equity Fund by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,497,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

