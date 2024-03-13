Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:JEQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 87.3% from the February 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,634. Abrdn Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $6.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Japan Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%.
About Abrdn Japan Equity Fund
Abrdn Japan Equity Fund Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.
