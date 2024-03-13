Acala Token Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $185.69 million and $135.86 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded up 64.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00017569 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00024825 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001677 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,094.00 or 1.00028971 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.15 or 0.00180575 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,499,997 coins. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,499,997 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.15113705 USD and is up 16.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $20,904,152.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.