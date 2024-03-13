ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

ACCO Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. ACCO Brands has a payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $512.62 million, a PE ratio of -22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands ( NYSE:ACCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 218,454 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,249,000 after buying an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCO shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

See Also

