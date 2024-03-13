adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 0.1%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €185.68 ($204.04) and last traded at €188.86 ($207.54). 405,141 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €189.14 ($207.85).

adidas Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.