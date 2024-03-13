adidas (ETR:ADS) Shares Down 0.1%

adidas AG (ETR:ADS – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €185.68 ($204.04) and last traded at €188.86 ($207.54). 405,141 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €189.14 ($207.85).
adidas Trading Down 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €177.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ambarella’s Stock Turning Point: AI Set to Propel Growth in 2024
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ON Holdings Stock Price Tumbles: Is Now The Time to Buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GameStop Stock Is Giving Investors a Familiar Feeling, But Why?
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.