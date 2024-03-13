Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Shares Up 2%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Airports of Thailand Public Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the airport business in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi Airport, Don Mueang International Airport, Chiang Mai International Airport, Hat Yai International Airport, Phuket International Airport and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai International Airport.

