Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Akumin Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -1.02.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKUMQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 1,249.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.62 million for the quarter.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

