Alerus Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Alerus Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alerus Financial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALRS. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Alerus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 71.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 68.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 248.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

