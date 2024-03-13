Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.08

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 45580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.
Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allianz
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.