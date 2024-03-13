Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.08

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 45580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

Allianz Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $113.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.40.

Get Allianz alerts:

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Allianz had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $27.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allianz SE will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.