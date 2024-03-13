Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL) to Issue Dividend of $0.15

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1481 per share on Friday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF Stock Performance

IVAL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. The company had a trading volume of 18,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,897. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $26.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:IVAL – Free Report) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

