Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market capitalization of $195.67 million and approximately $8.09 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000598 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00015706 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

