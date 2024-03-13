Alpha Real Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:ARTL opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The company has a current ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.17. The firm has a market cap of £77.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6,500.00 and a beta of 0.35.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

