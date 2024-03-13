Alpha Real Trust Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Alpha Real Trust Trading Up 1.0 %
LON:ARTL opened at GBX 131.30 ($1.68) on Wednesday. Alpha Real Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 107 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The company has a current ratio of 69.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 123.17. The firm has a market cap of £77.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6,500.00 and a beta of 0.35.
About Alpha Real Trust
