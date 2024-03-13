Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.48

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Ambu A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

About Ambu A/S

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides anaesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics products. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes, rhinolaryngoscopes, duodenoscopes, cystoscopes, and display units; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

