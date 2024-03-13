Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 478,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 3.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

