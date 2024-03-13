Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Up 0.7%

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $36.12. 10,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 15,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Company Profile

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

