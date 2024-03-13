Amy Duross Sells 6,135 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) Director Amy Duross sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $103,436.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,804.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 278,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 374.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

