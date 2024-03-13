AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 65,205 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 250,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Insider Activity

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97.

In related news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $149,747.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Daniel Faga sold 6,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $149,747.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,585,968.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $47,545.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,872.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AnaptysBio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

