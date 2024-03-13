Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $4.81 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 95,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 54,627 shares during the period. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,336.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 455,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,833,000 after acquiring an additional 104,890 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,572,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,139. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

