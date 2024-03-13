AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the mining company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

AngloGold Ashanti has increased its dividend by an average of 32.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AngloGold Ashanti has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AngloGold Ashanti to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AU opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AU. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,758 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

