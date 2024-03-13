Anyswap Price Hits $6.03 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.03 or 0.00008244 BTC on exchanges. Anyswap has a total market cap of $112.36 million and $251.93 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 5.64732852 USD and is up 3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $270.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.