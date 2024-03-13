Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.64

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.64 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Apax Global Alpha Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of APAX opened at GBX 154 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 154.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 158.76. Apax Global Alpha has a 52 week low of GBX 147.20 ($1.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 189 ($2.42). The stock has a market cap of £756.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3,096.00 and a beta of 0.77.
About Apax Global Alpha
