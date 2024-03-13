Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.43

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.43 and traded as high as $14.34. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 53,498 shares changing hands.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
