Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires Shares of 120,344 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 120,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total transaction of $571,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $3.29 on Wednesday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,355,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.32%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.