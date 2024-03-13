Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $11.76 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $11,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.36. 3,735,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,740. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.87. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

