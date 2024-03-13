Appleton Partners Inc. MA Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.9% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $25.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,266.75. 1,798,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,114. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,226.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,032.44.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,154.45.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

