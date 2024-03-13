Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,906. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

