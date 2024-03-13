Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Arcadia Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,906. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The company has a market cap of $2.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
