Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.93

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Ares Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Ares Management has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ares Management to earn $6.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.8%.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $134.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $71.36 and a 12 month high of $139.48.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

ARES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $489,222,000 after buying an additional 2,998,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $107,777,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,618,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $886,004,000 after purchasing an additional 701,738 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,392,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,949,378,000 after purchasing an additional 631,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $27,383,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

