Ark (ARK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $52.32 Million

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Ark has a market capitalization of $235.14 million and $52.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ark has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00001783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002063 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001460 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00002847 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,484,446 coins and its circulating supply is 179,484,330 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

