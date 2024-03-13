ASD (ASD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.74 Million

ASD (ASD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 13th. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $39.24 million and $2.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00017204 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00024943 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,932.46 or 0.99980383 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010207 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.24 or 0.00184022 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, "ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation."

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

