AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Update

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 100.9% from the February 14th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AZNCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. 1,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $118.16 and a 1 year high of $153.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.79.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.97 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 343.14%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.