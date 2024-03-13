ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 14th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.

ATEX Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. Its flagship property is the Valeriano Copper Gold project covering approximately 3,705 hectares located in the north-central Chile. The company was formerly known as Colombia Crest Gold Corp. and changed its name to ATEX Resources Inc in February 2019.

