ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF) Short Interest Update

ATEX Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECRTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 260,000 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the February 14th total of 160,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.
ATEX Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ECRTF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.03. 18,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,563. ATEX Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70.
ATEX Resources Company Profile
