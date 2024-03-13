Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Augusta Gold Price Performance
AUGG remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
