Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the February 14th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

AUGG remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,357. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. Augusta Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.17.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

