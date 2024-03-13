Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
ASTVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.48.
About Austevoll Seafood ASA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.