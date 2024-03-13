Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the February 14th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

ASTVF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

