Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 14th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
Auto Trader Group stock remained flat at $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 125,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,079. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
