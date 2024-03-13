Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 468,700 shares, an increase of 76.4% from the February 14th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Auto Trader Group stock remained flat at $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday. 125,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,079. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

