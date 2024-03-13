Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avantium (OTCMKTS:AVTXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the February 14th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Avantium Stock Performance
Shares of AVTXF stock remained flat at C$2.07 on Wednesday. Avantium has a twelve month low of C$2.07 and a twelve month high of C$4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44.
Avantium Company Profile
