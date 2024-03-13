AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.29

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €29.29 ($32.19) and traded as high as €33.59 ($36.91). AXA shares last traded at €33.52 ($36.84), with a volume of 3,097,165 shares changing hands.

AXA Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.33.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

