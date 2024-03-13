Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.72 Billion (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $12.43 or 0.00016968 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and approximately $111.70 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005590 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00024759 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001627 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,233.94 or 0.99965207 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.80 or 0.00179914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,434,272 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 138,410,966.9766779 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 12.81827917 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 424 active market(s) with $147,421,706.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.