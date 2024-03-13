Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 30,000 Shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,866,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $122,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $87,100.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. 286,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.70. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. StockNews.com raised Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Further Reading

