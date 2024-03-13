BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Short Interest Update

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the February 14th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BAIYU Price Performance
Shares of BYU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.43. 50,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43. BAIYU has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $58.50.
BAIYU Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BAIYU
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Williams-Sonoma Surged 20% and Could Double in Price
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- This Freight Stock Just Got an Upgrade and Institutional Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for BAIYU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIYU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.