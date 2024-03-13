Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT) to Issue GBX 0.44 Dividend

Balanced Commercial Property (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trading Up 0.3 %
LON:BCPT opened at GBX 79.97 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £561.03 million, a P/E ratio of -284.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.55. Balanced Commercial Property has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 92.20 ($1.18).
Balanced Commercial Property Company Profile
